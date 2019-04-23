Housing association acquires site at Leeds South Bank with plans for nine times as many affordable homes

A housing association has bought a city centre development site with planning permission for more than 900 homes.

The Guinness Partnership, based in London, has acquired the site, at Hunslet Road near Leeds Docks and the Royal Armouries Museum, from X1 Developments and the Leeds scheme is set to be the biggest in the housing association’s 129 year history.

It specialises in affordable housing and plans to increase the numbers of affordable properties on the development by at least nine times, compared to the proposals under X1 Developments.

Of the 928 homes earmarked for the site, 35 per cent will now be classed as 'affordable' as opposed to the five per cent in previous plans.

The site was purchased with the support of part of the £224m recently granted by Homes England to Guinness and Stonewater housing associations to start building an extra 4,500 affordable homes across England by 2022.

Catriona Simons, chief executive of The Guinness Partnership, said: “This site, within the Leeds South Bank Regeneration and Innovation District, is a fantastic opportunity for us to create over 900 homes in a vibrant new neighbourhood in Leeds. We intend at least 35 per cent of the homes to be affordable. We plan to build over 9,000 new homes by 2023, with our vision to create great homes where people are proud to live. Funding from Homes England means we have been able to extend our development programme in Leeds to fulfil that vision.’’

Council reaction

Coun Richard Lewis, Leeds City Council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “The Guinness Partnership’s proposals are fantastic news for Leeds. That it is committing to its biggest ever scheme here and intending to deliver so many new affordable homes is a real mark of confidence in our vision for the South Bank, where we want to ensure regeneration and growth benefits all the city’s residents.”

The deal with X1 Developments was facilitated by land agents Dandor Properties.

South Bank

The Hunslet Road site will offer 600,000 sq ft of homes and commercial space and comes as part of the vision to revamp Leeds' South Bank area. There will be 35,000 jobs and 8,000 new homes delivered in that area over the next 15 years.

LeedsBID is also looking at ways to expand its work within the city centre as the South Bank regeneration moves forward.