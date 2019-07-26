Hour by hour forecast for Leeds as 25 degree heat gives way to heavy rain

Leeds woke up a muggy and humid start to the day with temperatures set to rise before giving way to heavy rain.

And fear not the Met Office say temperatures will get no where near the 35 degrees of yesterday with 25 expected to the highest temperature.

The Met Office says: "Very warm and muggy to start. Mainly dry at first, but cloud will thicken to bring showery rain by the afternoon. Some of this could be heavy and thundery. Very warm and humid, but less hot than on Thursday."

This is the hour by hour forecast:

9am - 22 degrees

10am- 23 degrees

11am - 23 degrees

12pm - 24 degrees

1pm - 25 degrees

2pm - 25 degrees

3pm - 25 degrees

4pm - 25 degrees

5pm - 25 degrees

6pm - 24 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain

7pm - 23 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain

8pm - 22 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain

9pm - 21 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain

10pm - 20 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain

11pm - 20 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain