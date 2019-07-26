Hour by hour forecast for Leeds as 25 degree heat gives way to heavy rain

Leeds woke up a muggy and humid start to the day with temperatures set to rise before giving way to heavy rain.
And fear not the Met Office say temperatures will get no where near the 35 degrees of yesterday with 25 expected to the highest temperature.
The Met Office says: "Very warm and muggy to start. Mainly dry at first, but cloud will thicken to bring showery rain by the afternoon. Some of this could be heavy and thundery. Very warm and humid, but less hot than on Thursday."
This is the hour by hour forecast:
9am - 22 degrees
10am- 23 degrees
11am - 23 degrees
12pm - 24 degrees
1pm - 25 degrees
2pm - 25 degrees
3pm - 25 degrees
4pm - 25 degrees
5pm - 25 degrees
6pm - 24 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
7pm - 23 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
8pm - 22 degrees, 40 per cent chance of rain
9pm - 21 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
10pm - 20 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain
11pm - 20 degrees, 60 per cent chance of rain