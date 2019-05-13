Horsforth wedding exhibition will feature 'Al Capone car' and VW camper van... plus prosecco

St Margaret's in Horsforth will hold a two-day wedding exhibition this weekend.

Team Rector, the Rev Nigel Sinclair thought it would be nice to host a special service, celebrating marriage.

The event, which will feature wedding dresses and a fashion show, will take place from 10.30am-4.30pm - refreshments will be available all day and there will be prosecco during the fashion show at 3pm.

On Sunday, the exhibition will continue from 2pm with a 1931 Al Capone style car and a VW Camper Van on display in the church grounds and a service at 3.30pm.

Events manager Eunice Glover said: "It would be great to see the church full of couples who wish to celebrate their marriage. I know a few couples who have celebrated golden anniversaries who were actually married at St Margaret's, although that's not the criteria of course. Anyone can attend.

What's happening, when and where?

St Margaret's Parish Church, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5LA

Saturday 18th May, 10.30 - 4.30pm with Fashion Show at 3pm, continuing Sunday 19th May, from 2pm with special service in celebration of Marriage at 3.30pm.