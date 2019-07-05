Horsforth Walk of Art: All you need to know about this weekend's free festival

Have your say

An annual community art festival returns to Horsforth this weekend, with artists showcasing their work in different venues across the town.

Horsforth Walk of Art is a free event which will see the town host more than 100 artists and activities, such as film-making, illustration and even belly dancing.

Artist Helen Gibson, known as the Perky Painter, visiting West End Primary School in Horsforth.

The walk is made up of 81 venues, split into three different coloured routes across Horsforth.

Artists have been visiting local schools over the last few weeks, teaching children their craft and painting giant sea creatures for this year's theme, 'under the sea'.

Kezia Roberts, the lead organiser who took over the event this year, said: "There's an impressive array of talent and diversity to be seen from our town folk and surrounding neighbours.

"The event is run by our lovely volunteers and supported by local sponsorship.

"I'm very proud of our little-big community. Every year the buzz surrounding this fabulous free festival of arts gets bigger and bigger."

When is it?

The festival runs from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7.

What activities will be there?

Visitors can try their hand at Lino printing, Japanese tea making, belly dancing, animation, woodwork, film-making and plenty more.

Where are the venues?

There will be activities and artwork in 81 different venues across the town.

Visitors can pick up a map from local shops or Horsforth library, or download the interactive map at: www.horsforth-woa.org

How do I get there and where do I park?

Town Street, where many of the venues are located, is a ten minute walk from Horsforth train station.

Parking is available on Town Street itself or in car-parks on Fink Hill or New Street.

How much does it cost?

It's free!

