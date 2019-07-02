Homeware chain Fired Earth closes down in Leeds city centre

Have your say

A homeware chain has closed its branch on Vicar Lane, leaving another retail unit empty in Leeds.

Fired Earth is a popular home-decor shop selling tiles, paints and bathroom and kitchen furniture.

A sign has appeared on the window of the Leeds showroom, opposite the Victoria Quarter, announcing the closure.

It reads: "We would like to thank all of our loyal Leeds customers for their business over the years.

"You have been great!"

The unit next to the Fired Earth on Vicar Lane is also currently vacant.

The closure does not appear to be a nationwide move and other branches in north remain open.

Fired Earth has been contacted for comment.

