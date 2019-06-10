Homeless charity in Leeds appeals for storage space after having to leave their own at short notice

Have your say

A homeless charity are appealing for the help of the public after they had to vacate their storage space at short notice.

Homeless Hampers, based in Leeds, are a non-profit organisation.

The space is needed to store clothes, sleeping bags and other essentials for the homeless community.

In a post on Facebook tonight, the charity said: "We have been given notice to vacate our current storage space at short notice, as the room we had is required for other uses.

"Does anyone know of a place we could use as storage. It needs to be dry and secure.

"We are a nonprofit organisation so we can’t afford to fork out large rental fees.

"We require the storage place to be in LEEDS.

"The space is needed store clothes, toiletries sleeping bags and other essentials we require to support our homeless community, along with our trolleys. Ideally we require access up until 10pm.

"We know it’s a long shot but worth a try so we can continue to do what we do.

"As always any help or support is greatly appreciated."

Anybody who can help can visit their page on: http://www.homelesshampers.org.uk/?fbclid=IwAR2Mn-LRHewApLJla_NHorw4-EEDVgHWFvaGPbIfDYhblli_z6LlUXM41ME