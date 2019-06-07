Holocaust survivor who lives in Leeds to tell her story of survival and hope

A HOLOCAUST survivor who settled in Leeds after losing lost most of her family in the mass genocide is to tell her story of survival and hope at an event in West Yorkshire this weekend.

Leisel Carter, 83, of Moortown, was born in Hildesheim, Germany, in 1935, and escaped the country when she was just four-years-old.

Mrs Carter's Holocaust survivor talk will take place at the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre at the University of Huddersfield on Queensgate at 2pm on Sunday June 9.

Nazis attacked and arrested Mrs Carter's Jewish father in the street in 1937 and he later died of his injuries in a concentration camp.

She never knew her father, who was one of the town of Hildesheim's first victims of the Holocaust.

Mrs Carter's mother travelled to the UK on a domestic service visa, but was not allowed to bring four-year-old Leisel with her.

She left Germany in 1939, just before the start of the war, and amazingly travelled most of the journey to England on her own.

She arrived in England in January 1940 after travelling through Germany, Sweden and Norway - where she stayed for a short time with a Norwegian-family - before making the final voyage to the safety of England.

While her story ultimately has a happy ending after being placed in Leeds with foster parents Jack and Mary Wynne, Mrs Carter lost most of her family to the Holocaust.

She knows very little about her grandparents and other family members.

In her talk, Mrs Carter will explain how she finally traced her story in the 1980s and was reunited with the Norwegian foster family who helped to save her life.

Parts of the story have been filled in by a cousin in America, who has told her that some of her cousins were killed in Auschwitz and another aunt and uncle took their own lives on the train that was transporting them from Riga.

Mrs Carter said: "I hope in years to come there will be more tolerance towards creed and colour."

The centre is at University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield, HD1 3DH

Tickets are £6 , £4 concessions. For more information, go to www.holocaustlearning.org.uk

To watch a full interview with Leisel Carter, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLr9Vjbo7yw&feature=youtu.be