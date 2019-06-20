Hollybush Conservation Centre in Kirkstall appeals for memories for new history project

Hollybush Conservation Centre in Kirkstall is looking for former staff and volunteers to share their memories, photographs and collections as part of its 40th birthday celebrations.

The Hollybush Histories project, supported by the Heritage Fund, will recognise the positive community impact that Hollybush has made in the area by collating the stories of former staff and volunteers about what Hollybush has meant to them.

The initiative will also celebrate the historic building and wonderful gardens.

Hollybush Conservation Centre, on Broad Lane, is part of national charity The Conservation Volunteers (formerly BTCV), which aims to create healthier and happier communities by connecting people to outdoor space.

In 1979, when BTCV first took over Hollybush, it was a derelict farm dating back to the 17th century.

It had once grown rhubarb reputed to have supplied the Ritz Hotel in London.

Manager John Preston said: “Hollybush has played an important part in so many people’s lives over the years, it is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate 40 years of making memories through conservation volunteering.”

The 40th anniversary year celebrations will also include several social events, including a festival in July for staff and volunteers, past and present, and an open day in September as part of the national Big Green Weekend event.

Anyone with a memory to share, or who would like to get back in touch with Hollybush, can do so by emailing hollybush@tcv.org.uk or by calling the centre on 0113 274 2335.

Alternatively, visit the Hollybush Histories Facebook page www.facebook.com/HollybushHistories, or follow the centre on Twitter at twitter.com/TCVHollybush.

For more information about what the centre offers, go to www.tcv.org.uk/hollybush.