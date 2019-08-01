Hilton issues full statement denying incident in Leeds hotel

Hilton Leeds has issued a full statement denying an incident in a city centre branch on Tuesday morning.

A Facebook post went viral on Tuesday, July 30, which claimed the hotel had ejected a paying guest from their premises.

In the post, a man claimed he had bought a room for a homeless person on Monday night who had subsequently been asked to leave the hotel on Tuesday morning.

Hilton Leeds launched a full investigation and found no evidence of this incident occurring at the hotel.

The chain could not find evidence of a booking under the name of the person who made the claim.

They tried to contact the man but he did not respond.

In the statement, Hilton Hotels said: "We have conducted an investigation into these allegations and found no evidence of this incident occurring at our hotel.

"This does not sound like the hospitality we are known for; we would welcome the opportunity to speak to the person who has posted the comments, whom we have tried to contact directly.”

Yorkshire Evening Post also contacted the man who made the claim, but received no response.

