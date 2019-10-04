'High end' Leeds Fitness Space gym shuts down less than one year after opening

Leeds city centre gym Fitness Space has shut down less than one year after opening.

The Granary Wharf gym opened on October 15 last year and offered classes like spin, boxing and hot yoga sessions.

The Fitness Space in Leeds.

At the time, Adam Haines, the general manager of the Leeds gym said, “We are high end and looked at Leeds because it has to be in an area that we know it will land but where there is nothing else like this.

“It is a big industry but people are not getting results. Whether you have sports goals or want to lose 5lbs we can apply the same methods. “

A sign was put up in the door of the gym on Friday, September 27 announcing its immediate closure.

The sign read: "Dear Member,

The Fitness Space in Leeds.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the franchise owners of this studio will cease business operation from 27th September 2019.

"All members will receive an email with more details shortly.

"We would like to thank the members for their continued support.

"Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Samantha Hawkins, Licensed Insolvency Practitioner at Hawkins Insolvency Limited, said: "I was approached by the director to asses the solvency of the company. It was apparent the company was insolvent and steps have been taken to commence liquidation proceedings.

"Had we been approached earlier we may have been able to trade the company in administration, thus saving the jobs and ensuring continuity of membership for the members. The approach now will be to ascertain if there are any available assets for the creditors, realise those assets and make a distribution.

"If there are no assets to be realised we will wind down the company and ultimately strike it off at Companies House.

"If anyone has been affected by the closure of this gym they need to send their details to info@hawkinsinsolvency.co.uk stating their name, address, email address and amount owed to them - those affected also need to state they consent to us contacting them by email.

"Due to the volume of creditors and members of the gyms, individual emails will not be acknowledged but those who register their details with us will receive a Creditor Information Pack in due course.

"The liquidation meeting has been scheduled for the 15th October 2019, however this date may move due to external factors beyond Hawkins Insolvency's control."

The owner has been contacted for comment.

The Leeds branch was the second Fitness Space in Yorkshire.

Fitness Space in York remains open.