Here's when you can see the Flying Scotsman pull into Leeds Rail Station this weekend

One of the world's most well-known locomotives will be making whistle stops in Leeds this weekend.

The Flying Scotsman will be passing through the railway station on Sunday as part of a tour around the North, jaunting from York to Carlisle.

It will pull into the city at around 10.20am Sunday morning during its Carlisle-bound leg of the journey, and will return later that evening at around 9pm.

The scenic journey is set to take in the stunning Yorkshire Dales, with highlights including the Ribblehead Viaduct and Ais Gill Summit.

Now operated by LNER, the Scotsman is one of Britain's oldest passenger trains which is still in service.

The service began in 1862, adopting its name later in the 1920s.

Passengers using the Station around the times the Scotsman is due in should expect huge crowds, as many will undoubtedly turn out to try and get a picture.

However, those interested in hitching a ride themselves may be left disappointed, as tickets sold out fast and cost from £300!