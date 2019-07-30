Here's how you can win a Lego Marcelo Bielsa complete with 'Spygate' binoculars

Have your say

Special Lego figurines of Yorkshire sporting heroes have been unveiled at the White Rose Shopping Centre - and we're giving them away with copies of the newspaper.

The tiny figures were made for the shopping centre's Yorkshire Day celebrations on Thursday, August 1.

Sophia Terry, aged 7, with the figurines at the White Rose Shopping Centre.

Some of Yorkshire's greatest sporting names have been immortalised in Lego, include Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa, complete with ‘Spygate’ binoculars and sat on his trademark blue bucket.

Other famous figures include double gold medallist Nicola Adams OBE, world record-holding Paralympian Hannah Cockroft MBE and decorated triathletes the Brownlee brothers.

The mini figures are made of genuine Lego parts and will be on display at the White Rose for a limited time.

The sporting heroes will join fourteen giant animal sculptures made of Lego which are at the shopping centre as part of a worldwide exhibition.

Steven Foster, general manager at White Rose, said: “This summer, we’re celebrating heroes of all kinds, that’s why we’re incredibly excited to immortalise some of the county’s most treasured sporting stars in miniature brick form for this year’s Yorkshire Day.

“People young and old have memories of playing, building and collecting Lego bricks, so we can’t wait to offer this unique collection of mini-Yorkshire heroes to the Leeds public – but be quick, they won’t be around for long!"

How can I win the figurines?

Pick up a copy of Thursday's Yorkshire Evening Post newspaper (August 1) for the chance to win a set of the Lego sporting heroes.

There are five sets of the exclusive Lego figurines to give away.

To order a copy of the paper call 0330 403 0066 during office hours.

