Here’s all you need to know about Leeds’ Family Comic-Con

It's the geeky family-friendly fun day in Leeds that you won’t want to miss.

Leeds Family Comic-Con is being held on June 2 (11am to 4pm) at the Leeds Marriott Hotel on Boar Lane.

Special guests on the day will include The Sixth Doctor, Colin Baker, travelling through time and space to meet the public and Virginia Hey, best known for her role as Pa'u Zotoh Zhaan in the science fiction television series Farscape.

In addition the comic con fans will be able to have their photo taken with Yoda outside of his Dagobah hut. And from the little and green to one big and blue organisers have everyone’s favourite monster, Sully, on hand for a meet and greet . However, if you are feeling brave then give Daisy, a 12ft dinosaur a pat or two.

A spokeswoman for Leeds Family Comic-Con added: "Sometimes everyday make-up is not enough, so Gorywoodfx are on hand with their special effects make-up and visual tricks to enhance any cosplay outfit or simply just give you that nasty looking graze!

"There will be cosplay competitions with some fantastic prizes for those who like to come along in character. If you are coming in costume then be transported into brand new realms by Doctor Bell’s Magical Mirrorless Picture Box powered by hamsters and pixies! To top it off, there will be geeky traders with tons of geeky toys, comics, collectables, art, jewellery, gaming and so much more. There is something for everyone!"

How much are tickets for Leeds Family Comic-Con?

Entry is £6 for adults, under-12s £4 and under-5s are free.

Are advance tickets available?

Yes. These allow you early entry and to queue jump. Visit: unleashedevents.co.uk

Do I need a ticket to attend?

No, just pay on the door from 11am

Are refreshments available?

Yes, in the bar and restaurant all day.