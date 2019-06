Have your say

A Damien Hirst art piece has been placed in a Leeds gallery for Yorkshire Sculpture International.

-> Stunning Damien Hirst sculptures unveiled in Leeds city centre

Damien Hirst’s ‘Black Sheep with Golden Horns’ has gone on display in the Ziff Gallery at Leeds Art Gallery.

The piece is being displayed as part of the county-wide festival.

The artwork is made up of 'Glass, painted stainless steel, silicone, acrylic, gold, cable ties, sheep and formaldehyde solution'.

It was created in 2009.