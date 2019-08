Have your say

The secret set on the BBC Introducing stage has been announced.

Drenge, a band from Sheffield, will take to the stage at 3.35pm today (August 24).

Drenge are an English three-piece rock band made up of Eoin Loveless, on guitar and vocals, his younger brother Rory, on drums, and Rob Graham on bass.

In February 2018, the band announced their first tour in over two years.

Check out the band on the stage situated behind the Lock up/Pit today.