Tickets have been made available for the Roundhay Park Circus Zyair for less than £9.

All seats have been made available for just £8.99 for the shows over the weekend.

The shows included are:

SATURDAY 14 SEPTEMBER - 3pm & 6pm

SUNDAY 15 SEPTEMBER - 11am & 3pm

The 2019 tour is a 'dazzling combination of circus, music and laughter' according to organisers of the 90 minute show.

To book tickets, visit here.

Tickets are also available by calling 0333 666 3366.