Here are 10 of the cheapest three bed family homes in Leeds on sale for less than £150k

1. 1. 74,950 - Wellstone Garth, Bramley.

Internal viewing is essential to appreciate the size and quality of this three bedroom first floor apartment. There are well tended communal gardens to the front and rear as well as a gated residents parking with allocated parking space. The property also benefits from Upvc double glazing and electric storage heating. To the rear is a footbridge which takes you across the bypass to the supermarket and both road and rail transport links. This apartment would make an ideal purchase for both first time buyers or a small family.

