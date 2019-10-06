Here are 10 of the cheapest three bed family homes in Leeds on sale for less than £150k
In the market for a cheap family home in Leeds?
You could grab yourself a bargain with one of these family homes in Leeds.
1. 1. 74,950 - Wellstone Garth, Bramley.
Internal viewing is essential to appreciate the size and quality of this three bedroom first floor apartment. There are well tended communal gardens to the front and rear as well as a gated residents parking with allocated parking space. The property also benefits from Upvc double glazing and electric storage heating. To the rear is a footbridge which takes you across the bypass to the supermarket and both road and rail transport links. This apartment would make an ideal purchase for both first time buyers or a small family.'Picture; ZOOPLA.'Copyright: Other
This purpose built 3 bedroom Duplex apartment would provide an ideal investment property, or home for a growing family. Currently tenanted under an AST until December 2019 at 550 pcm. The flat includes electric heating, double glazed windows, there is a large family kitchen leading to a good sized lounge having French doors leading to a small patio and the communal garden areas. To the first floor there are 3 bedrooms, also of a good size, together with a bathroom and separate WC. Outside there is an allocated parking space and visitor parking. The property is located immediately opposite Middleton Woods Nature Reserve, within 3 miles of Leeds city centre and within 1 mile of the motorway network.'Picture; ZOOPLA.'Copyright: Other
Cash buyers only see notice. Hogan's is pleased to offer for sale this three bedroom through terraced property that benefits from PVCu double glazing and gas central heating. Would ideally suit the investor. Close to all local shops, schools and amenities.'Picture; ZOOPLA.'Copyright: Other
Ideal investment property. Hogan's is pleased to offer for sale this three bedroom through terraced property that benefits from partial PVCu double glazing and gas central heating. Would ideally suit the investor and/or first time buyer. Close to all local shops schools and amenities.'Picture: ZOOPLA'Copyright: Other