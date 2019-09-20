Herd Farm - New high wire challenge installed at Leeds residential and outdoor activity centre

Visitors to a Leeds residential and outdoor activity centre can look forward to conquering a new high wire challenge.

The new zip wire at Herd Farm, on Harrogate Road in Leeds, is 150 metres long and takes two people on a thrilling downhill ride together.

Ronnie the Rhino takes on the zip wire.

READ MORE: 34 never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages

It replaces an older single zip wire and provides an important stepping stone for children and young people to progress to more challenging skill based activities at the centre.

As well as zip lining, Herd Farm also offer more than 40 outdoor team activities including a giant swing, archery, bush craft and mountain boarding.

The centre works with more than 4,000 children and young people from Leeds each year and offers them learning experiences to help them gain confidence and develop new skills.

Councillor Fiona Venner, Leeds City Council's executive member for children and families, said: "Since opening in 2000, Herd Farm has been making a real difference to children and young people's lives by helping them develop skills and build confidence through challenging indoor and outdoor activities. It provides a safe and inclusive environment for children of all ages and abilities, as well as adults.

"I'm delighted that they are introducing a new zip wire to their ever growing list of activities which I'm sure will be enjoyed greatly."

Pupils from Ashfield Primary School in Otley were the first to step up and take flight on the new zip wire. There was also a special guest appearance from Ronnie the Rhino, the Leeds Rhinos mascot.

READ MORE: Glowsticks at the ready Leeds! A family rave is heading to the city

