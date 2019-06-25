Help Leeds para-dressage rider compete at Tokyo Paralympic Games

The Leeds office of Irwin Mitchell has launched a fundraising drive to help a talented para-dressage rider achieve her dream of competing in next year’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Izzy Palmer from Rawdon, Leeds, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth but was inspired to take up para-dressage after discovering the sport during the London Paralympics in 2012. The 18-year-old has gone on to represent Great Britain on numerous occasions and is ranked fourth in the world in her category.

Izzy is now dreaming of success at Tokyo 2020, but the financial cost of securing a place at the event is high, so lawyers at Irwin Mitchell have launched a campaign to help their former client. They have set up a Just Giving page, the firm’s partner Rachelle Mahapatra has taken part in a number of long distance walks and the Court of Protection team provided £1,000 sponsorship to help with the ongoing costs of training.

Rachelle, a specialist medical negligence lawyer at the Leeds office, said: “Izzy is an incredible young sportswoman and we would love to see her get the opportunity to realise her dream of competing in the Paralympics next year.”

Izzy, a student at St Mary’s Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy, said: “I am determined to give it my best shot. It would be amazing to get to compete in Tokyo. There is no ‘dis’ in ability and it should never stop you from leading an active life and following your dreams.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/izzypalmer to donate.