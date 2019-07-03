Heartbreak for children as Leeds 'Unicorn Dream' event cancelled

A 'Unicorn Dream' event which was set to take place in Leeds this summer has been cancelled - just THREE WEEKS before it was due to take place.

The event promised Unicorn rides, Unicorn Grooming and a Unicorn Carriage.

'Unicorn Land' was due to be in Leeds from Wednesday, July 24 until Friday, July 26 and also Tuesday, August 27 through to Thursday, August 29.

Prices for the event started at £49.

However, organisers announced on Sunday that only 7% of tickets had been sold for one event which was subsequently cancelled.

Today (July 3), the organisers confirmed all future shows are cancelled - including Leeds - and customers will be refunded within 30 days.

The post read: "We did our best to put on a once in a lifetime event but unfortunately, we did not sell enough tickets to continue or was given the opportunity to put on further events.

"We are sorry for your disappointment we have kids too and understand how much they were looking forward to meeting the unicorns.

"Apologies and we are doing everything possible for the remaining of customers to receive refunds asap. All refunds will be made within the month of July.

"We tried to do something special but to many people did not want it to work, and I would like to thank everyone involved who put 100% into making it work but unfortunately we had too many barricades in the process.

"Thank you to all the customer's messages of support and emails about there great experiences with Unicorn Dream."

Social media users reacted with shock and anger at the news - which many felt came at very short notice.

One user said: "I’ve seen you have refunded a few peoples! Any chance you will know if you have processed mine? I’ve got two very upset children and would like to know if I’ll be able to arrange another day out for them instead!!"