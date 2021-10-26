Pali Uppal, 35, - who has no underlying or past health issues - started suffering from headaches around April 2021.

He was initially diagnosed with suffering from tension headaches when he visited hospital in Leeds.

However, following a private scan on May 27 this year, doctors discovered that Pali had a mass on the back of his brain.

Pali with wife Jas, three-year-old Millie and one-year-old Mia Pic: Kiren Sirha

Pali - who works for Morrisons Head Office as a Property Specialist in Bradford - was rushed for emergency surgery the following day due to the urgency of the situation.

During surgery, the fluid on Pali's brain was drained using a procedure called ETV and a biopsy of the mass was taken from the back of the brain.

He spent almost a week in Leeds General Infirmary without his family of wife Jas, three-year-old Millie and one-year-old Mia due to the Covid pandemic restrictions.

He had to endure numerous scans, brain surgery followed by staples in his head and difficult conversations with medical professionals by himself, Pali's sister Kiren Sirha, 36, told the YEP.

Pic: Kiren Sirha

A week later, a biopsy revealed a cancerous tumour on Pali's brain called Diffuse Midline Glioma, Grade 4 H3K27M mutation.

This is a highly aggressive tumour that is particularly resistant to conventional treatment.

Due to the position and depth of the tumour in the brainstem doctors concluded that at present, it would be inoperable.

"Our lives were turned upside down in an instant", Kiren said.

"Life has been a rollercoaster ever since".

Courageous Pali endured weeks of radiotherapy during June and July

"Those three weeks were the most gruelling any of us have ever experienced and the effects of radiotherapy have hit Pali hard", Kiren added.

After discussing their further options with Pali's medical team, his family believe the best care may be found from treatments available in Germany.

ONC201 is a Phase two trial drug designed to fight the exact mutation of Pali’s tumour that has shown very promising clinical results, according to Kiren.

"The drug alone will cost £5,000 per month and, if effective, will require long term use", Kiren said.

Other treatment options available come at a huge cost of tens of thousands of pounds.

Speaking to the YEP, Kiren said: "Pali is our world, he is the rock of our family as a father, husband, son, brother and dear friend to so many.

"He has a heart of gold and never fails to put others before himself, he is our inspiration every day, we are so proud of him."

Pali's family has now raised more than £80,000 on GoFundMe towards a target of £120,000 for his long term treatment.

Kiren and friends have set up social media accounts named TeamPali to help her brother.

More than 1,000 donors have sent money to the family with messages of support on the page.

Kiren said: "We really can't thank them enough.

"We still need to raise around £40,000 more towards the treatment and we really need the donations to continue.

"We are overwhelmed by it all."