Headingley is stoked in the sun as the Ashes hots up

Headingley cashed in on the country’s cricket success in a bank holiday bonanza.

As England halted an Aussie crusade by winning the third Test at Headingley yesterday, in what has been dubbed one of the greatest games the sport has seen, thousands of cricket fans soaked up the atmosphere on one of the hottest weekends of the year.

Ben Stokes laps up the applause of the crowds.

Pubs and cafes were rammed all weekend as those with a thirst for the action even drank them dry and one pub sold almost 400 breakfasts within two hours before the game started.

Despite losing the game, even the Australian fans were in high spirits.

Rowan Thorsby from the Head of Steam pub on North Lane said: “It got really busy after the game because everyone came to celebrate.

“Everyone was in a good mood and people were giving away cricket hats. They wiped out Australia, wiped out the cricket and wiped us out too. We ran out of beer, but it has been a really fun weekend and the sun has made such a difference”.

At Headingley Taps there were queues before the pub even opened.

Emily Jones who works behind the bar said: “We ran out of Coors, it was crazy. We did about 300 to 400 breakfasts in about two hours and on Friday when I started at 9am, the beer garden was full of people waiting to come in.

“It has been crazy but good, 100 per cent it has definitely been a boost for trade in Headingley.”

Cafe Lento, which has been trading for 12 years reported taking quadruple the normal takings for August bank holiday and Sundaes Gelato did a roaring trade on Sunday.

Stadium Renovation

Headingley Emerald stadium was the perfect stage for England to show the Aussies and the rest of the world what it is all about.

Undoubtedly this was one of the biggest games played at the stadium, nestled between rows of Victorian rooftops and terraced streets, for many years.

It comes after £45m worth of new facilities were unveiled in a revamp necessary to make sure Headingley continues to attract international and test cricket.

Works included capacity to feed 1,400 guests in executive lounges overlooking the pitch, private boardrooms, boxes and a roof terrace.