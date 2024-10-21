Halloween Leeds: 9 best pictures as families enjoy Rothwell Pumpkin Festival at Swithens Farm

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 11:30 BST

Halloween fever has once again gripped Leeds.

Families turned out to Swithens Farm in Rothwell yesterday for their annual pumpkin festival.

Children where able to hand pick their own pumpkins while enjoying other spooky activities on the farm’s Woodland trail.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there capture these shots...

Reuben Thomson-Beer, four, of Stanley with the carved pumkin they did at the farm.

1. Swithens Farm, Rothwell Pumpkin Festival

Reuben Thomson-Beer, four, of Stanley with the carved pumkin they did at the farm. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Milo Bell, three, gets close up to s spiders web on the woodland trail.

2. Swithens Farm, Rothwell Pumpkin Festival

Milo Bell, three, gets close up to s spiders web on the woodland trail. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Grace Hepworth-Pritchard, three, of Leeds meets the witch on the woodland trail.

3. Swithens Farm, Rothwell Pumpkin Festival

Grace Hepworth-Pritchard, three, of Leeds meets the witch on the woodland trail. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Kemai Jerome, six, gets into the Halloween mood with his face painted.

4. Swithens Farm, Rothwell Pumpkin Festival

Kemai Jerome, six, gets into the Halloween mood with his face painted. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Pumkins in the autumn sunlight.

5. Swithens Farm, Rothwell Pumpkin Festival

Pumkins in the autumn sunlight. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Joycie Garner, four, of York picks her pumpkin.

6. Swithens Farm, Rothwell Pumpkin Festival

Joycie Garner, four, of York picks her pumpkin. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsHalloween
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice