Hacienda Classical at Scarborough Open Air Theatre: here's all you need to know about this weekend's season opener

Scarborough's Open Air Theatre welcomes its first concert of summer 2019 on Saturday June 8, and here's all the info you need.

Who's playing ?

l

Haçienda Classical - with Manchester Camerata Orchestra.

The wildly successful clubbing meets classical show has seen 5-star reviews and landmark shows at Glastonbury and Isle Of Wight Festival and London’s Royal Albert Hall

Since its very first shows in February 2016, Haçienda Classical has played more than 40 concerts in the UK and internationally with audiences well in excess of 300,000.

What does it involve ?

Techno pioneers 808 State will support, with a DJ set from music legend Peter Hook, of Joy Division and New Order. There will also be an appearance from legendary Happy Mondays percussionist Bez.

With a new set for 2019, curated by legendary DJ Graeme Park, Peter Hook, and Musical Director Tim Crooks, Haçienda Classical will include orchestral renditions of the much-loved classic club records from The Haçienda’s heritage, revisiting some of the tracks from the glorious Madchester days and more ... you might find U Got The Love, Blue Monday, Voodoo Ray, Ride On Time ...

Is it sold out ?

No. Tickets from www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or the theatre's box office at the entrance to Northstead Manor Gardens (01723 818111).

Will it be any good ?

Peter Taylor, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, says: “This is going to be a sensational night at Scarborough OAT. We have worked with Haçienda Classical before and it is a truly stunning show.

“The beauty of Haçienda Classical is that it has such a wide appeal. Whether you are a regular clubber, you want to reminisce about your youth or you enjoy the appeal of something completely new presented by magnificently talented musicians – without a doubt this will be a spectacular and not to be missed night at Scarborough OAT.”

OK, he would say that ... but the show has received rave reviews around the country.

What's the venue like ... isn't there a lake in front of the stage ?

There used to be, but it's now filled in, enabling a bigger capacity. The venue is Europe's largest open air theatre. Kylie will be there this summer, and previously it has attracted Britney Spears, Sir Elton John, and Gary Barlow, among many others.

Where can I park ?

These Scarborough Council car parks are free from 6pm to 9am: Northstead Lower, Northstead Upper, Royal Albert Drive, Scalby Mills, Victoria Park.

There is also additional parking on Marine Drive and William Street.

Parking is suspended on the main road directly in front of the Open Air Theatre (A165 Burniston Road) on event nights. Drivers who are dropping off/ picking up passengers on event nights are asked to do so on Royal Albert Drive.

What about eating and drinking ?

You can't take your own food and drink into the theatre, but there are catering outlets inside. Outside, there are pubs, restaurants and cafes in the North Bay area including at The Sands, at Northstead, and on North Marine Road and Columbus Ravine.

Other items you can't take in include umbrellas, laser pointers, fireworks and cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3”.