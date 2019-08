It's the weird and wonderful Leeds Festival memorabilia donated to your city by bands and fans.

These oddities have been collected from artists and festival goers over the years and form part of the Leeds Museums and Galleries archives which stored at the Leeds Discovery Centre. READ MORE: Sizzling weather hits Leeds Festival 2019 as bands take to the stage on the first day

1. Bong mask Donated by a festival-goer from the 2011 event, this gasmask style bong is one of the more unusual items in the museums collection. other Buy a Photo

2. Dental cast from Heart-Ships Curators asked some festival artists to send something which they felt reflected their time there. Heart-Ships sent a moulded set of dentures which were an impression of the singer's teeth when they were on stage when they played. other Buy a Photo

3. Signed drum skin Another item donated by a band, this drum skin carries the signatures of Arthur Rigby and the Baskervylles, who played the 2011 festival. The bill that year also included Elbow and Muse. other Buy a Photo

4. Inflatable guitar Not quite up to the same standards as Slash, this inflatable guitar was donated by a crowd member the same year Guns N Roses played. The first Leeds Festival took place at Temple Newsam and featured a line-up including the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Blur. other Buy a Photo

