Guitar legend George Benson to play in Leeds: Here's how to get tickets

Guitar legend George Benson is heading to Leeds as part of a UK tour in summer 2020.

George will take to the stage at the First Direct Arena on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The live shows will feature George Benson’s masterful guitar playing and will see him perform Greatest Hits from his impressive back catalogue with his band. These will include classics as Give Me The Night, Lady Love Me (One More Time), Turn Your Love Around, Inside Love , Never Give Up On A Good Thing and In Your Eyes.

Benson's latest album is the critically-acclaimed Walking to New Orleans, the jazz guitar legend's tribute to both piano-pounding hit machine Fats Domino and the original rock guitar hero and poet, Chuck Berry. This is his 45th album and his first recording since 2013’s Inspiration: A Tribute to Nat King Cole.

Benson is one of America's great guitarists, a virtuoso who's been honoured by the National Endowment of the Arts as a Jazz Master. He's won a dynamic 10 Grammys, including record of the year for his triple platinum Breezin.

Tickets, priced at £55 and £65, go on sale from 9am on Friday, September 27 via ticketline.co.uk / 0844 888 9991 or from the First Direct Arena.