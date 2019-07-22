Guiseley teacher wins bikes for her class in Heart Radio’s Big School Showdown

A Guiseley teacher was wheely popular last week after winning new bikes for every pupil in her class.

Miss Williamson, from Green Meadows School, came out top in Heart Yorkshire’s Big School Showdown.

She was one of 34 Yorkshire school teachers nominated by their pupils to take part in a 10-question quick-fire quiz.

Miss Williamson answered all 10 questions correctly in an impressive 29.3 seconds, narrowly beating Mr Lynn, from Whitecote Primary School in Leeds with 29.7 seconds, to win the bikes, which were generously provided by Wilco Motosave.

Miss Williamson, who was presented with her own bike by Heart Yorkshire presenters Dixie and Emma, said: “You don’t know how much this will mean to the children at Green Meadows. Thank you to Heart, Dixie and Emma and Wilco Motosave for making it possible.”

Green Meadows School is part of the North West SILC community special schools for children with a range of complex learning difficulties.

Headteacher Gavin Hosford added: “This is something that will be genuinely life changing for our children.”

The competition has been running for the last four years and features on air for seven weeks, with schools across Yorkshire getting involved.

Dixie said: “We always look forward to giving away the bikes on the Big School Showdown, and to be visiting such an amazing school and seeing the look on the children’s faces was just priceless!”

A spokesman from competition sponsors Wilco Motosave added: “We are so happy that the bikes have gone to such a lovely local school. Well done to all the schools who entered.”