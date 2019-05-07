Guiseley music festival is back as Nether Fest - and it has a new venue

A popular music festival is returning to Guiseley this year with a new home and a new name.

When The Station pub in Guiseley announced that it was no longer able to run the event, Guiseley Community Foundation stepped in to help.

The festival, on Bank Holiday Sunday, May 26, will now take place at Guiseley Cricket Club in Nethermoor Park, running under the name of Nether Fest.

A range of local bands - including Issimo, Elephant Trees, Citrus Heights, Rupert Stroud, Andy and Joe Doonan and The American Dream - will perform.

Rachel O’Connor, one of the Community Foundation Trustees, said: “When The Station said they were no longer able to run it I thought that it was a shame for the local music-loving fraternity and saw it as an opportunity to raise funds for the Community Foundation, which runs many varied projects in the local community.

“We have linked up with Guiseley Cricket Club and jointly we will make donations from the event’s profits to local organisations, as well as helping to further the work of both organisations within the local community.”

The festival, which has been running for 11 years, will be a family friendly event featuring a specialist Kids Zone with bouncy castles, face painting and arts and crafts activities led by Guiseley’s Codswallop.

There will also be outside bars, barbecues - including a specialist American Diner Hot Dog stand from award winning Ilkley butchers Lishman’s - Rainbow Gelato ice-creams and afternoon tea.

Tickets are £10 each or £25 for a family ticket. The event runs from noon to 7pm and tickets are available from the bar at Guiseley Cricket Club or online at www.wegottickets.com/event/470665. VIP and sponsorship packages with private facilities are also available by ringing 07507 125141.