West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for a missing teenager from Birstall.

Kelsey Warner, aged 14, is described as a white female with long brown straight hair.

She is believed to be wearing black leggings and a T-shirt.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for Kelsey's welfare and urge anyone who has sighted her to come forward,

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1365 of September 26.

