Greggs to launch evening menu in Leeds

A Greggs evening menu is soon to be available in over 500 locations across the country - including Leeds.

The evening menu - which includes potato wedges, chicken goujons and BBQ bites - launched last year in 119 shops and the range was greeted with delight from customers.

Available from dedicated ‘Hot to Go’ counters in shop, the menu 'aims to satisfy those on-the-go at dinnertime, looking for value, convenience and of course, great taste'.

The products include Southern Fried Chicken Goujons, BBQ Chicken Bites and Southern Fried Potato Wedges, as well as Tomato or Creamy Chicken and Vegetable soups.

On-the-go dinner time customers will also be able to enjoy meal deals for a cheaper price after 4pm, including chicken goujons, wedges and a hot or cold drink for just £4.

Customers can also purchase any pizza with a hot or cold drink for just £2 after 4pm and any hot sandwich, wedges and a hot or cold drink for £4 after 4pm.

For breakfast lovers, the ‘Hot to Go’ counter will also feature Creamy Porridge, Breakfast Boxes and Veggie Breakfast Boxes, that are all part of the breakfast deal.

Greggs shops in cities across the entire UK, now including Newcastle, Liverpool, Glasgow Birmingham, Bristol and the south west are among those that are set to benefit from the ‘Hot to Go’ counter installations.

The expansion of the range is set to be complete by the end of 2019.