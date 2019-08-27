Great British Bake Off's youngest ever line-up to enter the tent

The youngest line-up yet will enter the The Great British Bake Off tent as the hit show returns to screens tonight.

Thirteen contestants were named last week, with a handful having links with Yorkshire.

The average age of the contestants on this series is 31.03 - the lowest of ten seasons.

The contestants are:

Alice, a 28-year-old geography teacher from London

Amelia, a 24-year-old fashion designer from London

Dan, a 32-year-old support worker from Rotherham

David, a 36-year-old international health adviser from London

Helena, a 40-year-old online project manager from Leeds

Henry, a 20-year-old student from Durham

Jamie, a 20-year-old part-time waiter from Surrey

Michael, a 26-year-old theatre manager from Stratford-upon-Avon

Michelle, a 35-year-old print shop administrator from Tenby

Phil, 56-year-old HGV driver from Rainham

Priya, a 34-year-old marketing consultant from Leicester

Rosie, 28-year-old veterinary surgeon from Somerset

Steph, 28-year-old shop assistant from Chester

OddsMonkey spokesman Peter Watton said "don’t rule out back to back winners from Rotherham, Rahul Mandal took the title in 2018 and we have another entrant from the Yorkshire town in the shape of Dan Chambers – who is the favourite male at 6/1.”