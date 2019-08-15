Got your university place? Take a look at 10 student residences across Leeds
Got your A Level results and headed to Leeds for university?
Now you've got your place - it's time to choose somewhere to live. These are 10 student residences across the city that you could end up moving into in September.
1. Sky Plaza
One of the tallest skyscrapers in Leeds, located on Providence Place in the Arena Quarter. Open to students from all universities.
2. Lupton Residences
Located on Alma Road in Headingley. Open to University of Leeds students. (Photo: Google)
3. Leodis Residences
Located on N W Road, near to Little London. Open to University of Leeds students (Photo: Google)
4. Broadcasting Tower
One of Leeds tallest buildings, located on Woodhouse Lane in the city centre. Open to students at Leeds Beckett University
