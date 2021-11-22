Good luck 'Sir' Kev!: Rhinos Legend Kevin Sinfield all set for 101-mile challenge to raise funds in fight against MND

The former Rhinos captain is expected to begin an epic 101-mile run at 8.40am today to raise funds in the battle against motor neurone disease (MND)

The 41-year-old is aiming to run from Leicester - where he now works as an assistant-coach for the Tigers rugby union club - to Leeds in just 24 hours.

The ‘extra mile challenge’ comes a year after Kevin raised more than £2.5m for MND research by running seven marathons in seven days.

Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield is due to start epic 101-mile charity run today.

Including sponsorship, Sinfield has already been pledged around £50,000 more than his initial £100,000 target, which will be split between the MND Association and Leeds hospitals’ charity appeal for the Rob Burrow MND Care Centre in the city.

The run will be split into 7km segments, each must be completed within an hour before the next one starts on the hour.

The mammoth journey starts at Leicester's Welford Road Stadium and Kevin is expected to finish in front of cheering fans at Headingley Stadium around 8.40am tomorrow.

Kevin Sinfield is set to embark on his toughest fundraising challenge yet as he attempts to go the extra mile for his former teammate Rob Burrow.

When Kevin completed his 7 in 7 Challenge in December last year, he did so with no crowds, no cheering squads and little support on the streets due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Organisers are keen to change that this time around and supporters are being encouraged to get out there to cheer their hero on.

Make sure to check the timetable and route so you can be there to support him along the way at www.mndassociation.org

If you can't be there to support Kevin in person, then follow along with #TheExtraMile on Twitter to keep up to date with the challenge.

Speaking ahead of the challenge, Kevin said: "Undoubtedly this will be the toughest challenge I have ever attempted but I know it will mean so much to so many people if we can reach our fundraising target.

"I am sure there will be tough times as we pound the streets during the day and night, in cold November temperatures, but knowing the good we can all achieve together will be a huge motivation for everyone involved."

Speaking to the YEP earlier this month, Kevin admitted he is “not quite sure" if he is up to his latest feat of endurance.

His longest run so far was a 12-hour training session last week, which covered 52 miles.

Rob Burrow’s plight has captured public attention nationwide since he was diagnosed with MND, which is a terminal illness with no known cure, in December, 2019..

Kevin said: “We are running on behalf of Rob, but for two great charities Rob is so passionate about.

“That is really important to all of us; he is certainly the big motivator in this, the inspiration.