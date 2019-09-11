Go inside the £2.95 million Leeds country house boasting breathtaking views of God's own county

Go through the keyhole of this country house boasting stunning views of God's own county.

Carthick House Farm at Kearby, Wetherby, is a five bedroomed detached country house boasting panoramic views over the Lower Wharfedale countryside. It features five reception rooms, six bathrooms as well as an indoor swimming pool, outbuildings and seven acres of paddocks. The property has an asking price of £2.95 million and is being marketed by Croft Residential, York. READ MORE: Inside the £1.75 million Leeds barn conversion with private enclosed garden and swimming pool

Carthick House has been skilfully developed by the current owners some 13 years ago.

The kitchen

It occupies a private and peaceful position, nestling beautifully in its gardens and grounds.

This superb indoor swimming pool which connects the house and the barn.

