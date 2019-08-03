Go inside the £1.75 million Leeds barn conversion with private enclosed garden and swimming pool
Go through the keyhole of this stunning Leeds barn conversion.
The Barns on Wigton Gate in Alwoodley boasts five bedrooms with private enclosed garden, central courtyard and heated outdoor swimming pool. It has an asking price of £1.75 million and is being marketed by Carter Jonas, Harrogate. READ MORE: See inside the £775,000 five bedroom barn conversion for sale in west Leeds | Go inside £1.4m Victorian home in Leeds boasting eight bedrooms and stunning views
1. The Barns
An outstanding feature of the property is the stunning drawing room open to the full pitch of the roof with exposed beams and trusses.
2. The Barns
There is a beautiful bespoke fitted dining kitchen with underfloor heating and a comprehensive range of units by Jeremy Wood in cream.
3. The Barns
How about this for a dinner party?
4. The Barns
The fitted library with extensive book shelving, all set around a central galleried landing overlooking the drawing room.
