Glowsticks at the ready Leeds! A family rave is heading to the city

Parents and children in Leeds are being urged to get their glowsticks out as a family rave heads to the city next month.

The award-winning Big Fish Little Fish rave is being held at Revolution Electric Press in Leeds city centre on Sunday, October 6, from 1pm until 3pm.

The event, whose theme is space, boasts a multi-sensory dance floor with top DJs playing club classics. Club visuals, bubble machines, glitter cannons and a giant parachute dance help to create the atmosphere of a real rave.

As well as a play and chill out area for babies, the event has a high quality themed craft area with a colouring mural and a playdough table.

Mark Ricketts, Big Fish Little Fish regional manager for Yorkshire, said: "We can’t wait to begin or journey into Space in Leeds for the best family event around in our very special new home, fantastic Revolution Electric Press!

"It’s a family event with a difference and a real treat to have a local hero bringing the tunes. DJ Si Frater is a big star in Leeds and has been a big part of Leeds dance culture, and has run the brilliant Rejuvenation night for the past eight years.

"It will be an afternoon of bouncy, family time fun and a little bit bonkers raving for all the family together."

Tickets for the rave are now on sale.

For more information visit: bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk