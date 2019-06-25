Give sailing a try with Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre’s discounted sessions

Have your say

An outdoor activity centre near Leeds is inviting people to try sailing.

The one-hour sessions at Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre will give all ages the chance to try the sport for just £5.

The event, on Saturday, June 29, is part of the Royal Yachting Association’s nationwide Try Sailing in Summer campaign, which will see clubs and training centres across the UK offering free or low-cost sailing and windsurfing taster sessions from June to September.

The Leeds centre, at Yeadon Tarn, will be running a session from 9am to 10am for juniors aged eight to 16, with two further one-hour sessions for adults at 10.15am and 11.30am.

Stephen Squires, from the centre, said: “We’re a friendly, relaxed centre on a pleasant sheltered lake.

“We have some very experienced instructors keen to make sure you enjoy your visit - and at an unbeatable price, making us the perfect choice for a first-time sail.”

The events provide the chance for people to discover the feeling of being on the water.

With qualified instructors on-hand, no experience is necessary and the open days provide a safe and fun introduction, or return, to sailing and windsurfing.

Places are limited, so booking is essential. To secure your place, call the centre on 0113 378 1271.

For more information about Try Sailing events around the country, visit www.rya.org.uk/go/TrySailing.

Picture: On the water at Yeadon Tarn, by Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre. Credit: Emily Whiting.