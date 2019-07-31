Gig review - Skylights, The Wardrobe, Leeds

Skylights have been on the rise for some time now, but this raucous affair at a sold-out Wardrobe was their best gig yet.

Officially. Emphatically. Undeniably.

The indie-rockers from York produced an outstanding performance which fizzed with energy and conviction throughout and had their loyal fans longing for more.

The lads are all close friends and, while they have made no secret of the fact that they do what they do for the sheer love of it, their star is definitely on the rise.

Skylights have been adept at using social media to promote their music and guitarist Turnbull Smith took to Instagram to invite Josh Warrington to Saturday’s gig.

The Leeds boxing star and IBF world champion duly turned up bang on cue and, like all inside the intimate venue, enjoyed himself from start to finish.

Skylights are big Leeds United supporters and a huge Leeds flag formed the backdrop to the stage and the famous Whites anthem ‘Marching on Together’ was played shortly before proceedings got underway, much to the delight of the crowd.

Singer Rob Scarisbrick, resplendent in a zipped-up cream Stone Island jacket, takes centre stage on the microphone with a swaggering performance which kicks off with Britannia.

The lyrics to this song resonate – “believe you can achieve it, believe you can achieve it” and are an apt reflection of the band’s passion for their music and perhaps life itself.

Their set continues with Lifeline, Dags, Nothing Left To Say, Take Me Somewhere, What You Are and YRA, which has aspects of rock, punk and dance rhythms.

Jonny Scarisbrick, Rob’s elder brother, and Smith produce some brilliant guitar riffs and drummer Myles Soley is on equally fine form throughout.

Skylights’ compelling set ends with Reverb Nation and influences from a number of bands can be heard in their music, from Oasis to the Stone Roses to the Verve and many more.

The York-based four-piece signed a management deal with Marone Inc in 2018 and confirmed a link-up with promoter Futuresound Events earlier this year.

They are back at the Wardrobe this Thursday (August 1st) to play at a Leeds United Legends event with Tony Dorigo and Andrew Hughes.

On October 11, they will complete a hat-trick of performances at the Wardrobe when they return to support Twisted Wheel.