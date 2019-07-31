Get your free tickets to Deliveroo’s World of Food Festival in Leeds

Deliveroo is inviting food lovers in Leeds to sample tasty treats from around the world at its free food festival.

World of Food, which offers customers live music and free food from seven restaurants, will pop up at New Dock Hall, Armouries Drive, today, Saturday, August 3.

Deliveroo Food festival at Print works in east london � James Winspear

Whether guests are crazy about curry, mad for margherita or (dough)nuts for desserts, they will be spoilt for choice as they taste their way around the world - and have some fun along the way, exploring their way through hidden doorways and streets.

Visitors will be invited to journey through the ‘House of Roos’ bar, where a secret entrance will give them access to the hidden diner and its all-American classics.

After locating, and stepping through, the fridge door, the next adventure starts when they find the Vespa, which will mark another entrance to discover some Mediterranean bites and the Insta-ready streets of Italy. Attendees should be sure to hop into the tuk-tuk, which will transport them through Asia, where they can discover an array of exciting food stalls.

Guests can expect delicious food from Pho, Rosa’s Thai Kitchen, TGI Friday, Byron, Halo Top and Gusto.

There will also be a bar, chill out zones and music by the headline acts. Talk about the perfect Saturday.

Emily Kraftman, marketing director at Deliveroo, said: “With Deliveroo, our customers can eat what they want, where they want, when they want and through the World of Food, they can do just that.

“This is a festival for anyone and everyone, so gather your friends and family for a fun, food-filled, free day out.”

There will be three sessions running throughout the day: from noon to 2.30pm, from 3.30pm to 6pm and from 7pm to 10pm.

Entry and food is all free, but tickets should be booked in advance at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/deliveroos-world-of-food-festival-tickets-64295347114.

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service that operates in more than 500 towns and cities across 14 countries, including Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.