Get in a spin with Tour De Yorkshire celebrations at Victoria Leeds

Victoria Leeds will be racing ahead in the Tour de Yorkshire celebrations when it hosts a high-energy disco spin class on Sunday, May 5.

The exhilarating spin disco will bring fun and fitness to shoppers in the city centre to mark the end of the cycling event.

Hosted by expert spin instructors from Leeds studio RYDE, shoppers of all ages are invited to hop on the spin bikes to enjoy fun, mini disco spin sessions. A local DJ will set the vibe with a playlist of upbeat, energy boosting pop tracks.

The ‘Tour de Spin’ event will also be celebrating a pop-up shop from premium cycling brand, Rapha, designers of the official Tour de Yorkshire Ride sportive jersey. Shoppers can visit the pop-up in Victoria Quarter on Sunday for refreshments and event-goers will get a chance to get their hands on a limited number of free Rapha branded water bottles.

Jo Coburn, general manager at Victoria Leeds said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is such an important event for the city and we’re thrilled to be celebrating in the most exciting way possible.

“Our Tour de Spin event brings a high-energy and totally unique experience for our shoppers and we’re confident it will provide fun for all the family.”

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director, Peter Dodd, added: “What a great way to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire - and a great way to showcase Leeds’ now world-renowned shopping scene. There’ll be a fantastic atmosphere in the city centre ahead of the race finale on Sunday evening and this is a great opportunity for people to get on a bike before the professionals ride in.”

The Tour de Spin event will take place in Victoria Quarter from 1pm to 4pm. No gym kit required. Visit www.victorialeeds.co.uk/TourDeYorkshire19.