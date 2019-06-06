Generous Alice, aged nine, helps young cancer patients at Leeds General Infirmary

A kind-hearted youngster has raised hundreds of pounds to help young cancer patients in Leeds General Infirmary.

Nine-year-old Alice Gawthorpe, from Church Fenton near Leeds, decided she wanted to help after hearing about the Chemo Duck scheme from children’s cancer charity Give A Duck in Wakefield. A Chemo Duck is a soft cuddly yellow duck, with either a port or a hickman line depending on how the child’s medicine is administered. The aim is to help alleviate fear and anxiety for children undergoing cancer treatment.

Alice organised a fundraising event, with the aim of raising £25 - enough to fund one Chemo Duck for a child diagnosed with cancer.

Alice invited 40 friends and family to her Easter funday and organised a tombola, a raffle, and games such as ‘guess the name of duck’ and ‘guess how many Smarties in the jar’. She also made a trip to her local family pub with her parents and sister Poppy to sell raffle tickets and prepared and delivered a PowerPoint presentation about Chemo Duck at school to help raise awareness of the charity.

Alice smashed her £25 target and raised an incredible £300, which will provide 12 Chemo Ducks for children diagnosed with cancer at LGI.

Alice said: “I think Give a Duck is a great charity to help children with cancer. I just wanted to make a child’s life with cancer happier, make them smile and hopefully they won’t feel lonely.”

Around 1,500 children are diagnosed with cancer in the UK each year and the charity aims to deliver the Chemo Duck Program to every child in the country. The ducks are given out by the hospital’s Play Specialists to help introduce children and their families to their treatment and new way of life.

Eve Corry, from Give A Duck, said: “Alice is an inspiration and a fantastic fundraiser. We are so grateful for her support and enthusiasm. As a small charity we rely on donations and fundraisers to help us to continue our work and I’m sure she’ll now be an inspiration to many. Thank you Alice from everyone at Give A Duck, you’re a superstar.”

For more information, go to www.giveaduck.org.uk