GB Olympian Katherine Copeland chats with pupils in Yeadon

Olympic gold medallist Katherine Copeland has been showing off her medal and talking about healthy eating with pupils at Yeadon Westfield Infant School.

The visit was organised to celebrate the recent opening of an Aldi store in the town as part of Aldi’s partnership with Team GB to help children develop their understanding of the benefits of fresh and healthy food.

The Team GB rower delivered an inspirational assembly addressing the benefits of eating healthy food and exercising. Katherine talked to the pupils about her experience of the Olympics and took them through her challenging training regime as an Olympian. The children then got the chance to hold her gold medal.

The Olympian also presented a donation of fresh fruit and snacks to the school, courtesy of the new Aldi store on Kirk Lane.

Katherine said: “I’ve had a fantastic time with the children, they were an absolute delight. It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to prepare your own meals. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The visit was part of Aldi’s Get Set to Eat Fresh, which hopes to inspire 1.2 million children to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

Store manager Roz Sahot said: “Since opening the Yeadon store in May, we’ve had a really successful couple of weeks. It’s been great to meet more of our new customers and share our everyday amazing products with them. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support a local primary school through our partnership with Team GB.”