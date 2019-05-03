Gas leak closes Valley View Primary School in Rodley

Primary school children in Leeds were given an extra long weekend after their school closed suddenly today.

Children at Valley View Primary School, Bramley, were told not to attend this morning because the school has no gas.

Roadworks have been ongoing near the school for several weeks. It is understood that a gas leak has affected the school's gas supply.

Thanks to the Bank Holiday weekend, it means children will get four days off in a row.

Valley View school headteacher Sarah Griggs said: “Unfortunately when our staff arrived at school today we were told by gas engineers that there were problems with the gas supply. As a consequence we have had to close the school to children today.

“We made sure we contacted parents as soon as we were aware, around 7am and we will update families if there is still a problem after the weekend.”

A spokeswoman for Northern Gas Networks said: "The school was without gas this morning and made the decision to close, but it wasn’t evacuated."

