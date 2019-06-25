Garforth and District Lions Club appoints first female president

Garforth and District Lions Club has appointed its first female president.

Gillian Swan, 63, has taken over from outgoing president Will Greenway. Ms Swan, a former nurse specialising in teaching, is the first woman to hold the role of president in the club’s history.

Formed in 1972, the club raises money for local good causes and puts on several events such as a bonfire, community gala and Christmas Santa event.

Ms Swan said: “I am looking forward to my year and continuing our work raising funds and supporting the local community. Without the support of local people we could not undertake this work so I thank those local people who attend our events and give so generously.”