Gabby Logan has revealed that her husband, Kenny Logan, 50, once put Liam Gallagher, 50, in a headlock during a drunken debate about rugby.

The Sports presenter, 49, from Leeds, opened up about meeting the Oasis singer and his then-wife Nicole Appleton, 47, during their holiday in Barbados.

She said as they enjoyed a few drinks together, her husband and Liam began a light-hearted debate about which sport was better out of football and rugby.

Gabby explained: “Liam was going on about, ‘Oh yeah, I’m not sure about rugby’ and Kenny was saying how strong a rugby player is, and said ‘Well I could put you in a headlock and you wouldn’t be able to get out’.”

The presenter is currently in Qatar, covering the Men’s 2022 FIFA World Cup for the BBC, alongside Rio Ferdinand, Gary Linekar and Jermaine Jenas. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“To which Liam said, ‘Yeah I would’, so he did. “Luckily, they were on the right side of being too drunk at that point,” she added.

The Qatar World Cup correspondent, has been married to former rugby star Kenny, for 21 years. The couple share 17 year old twins, Reuben and Lois.

The drunken night the Logans spent with Liam Gallagher was earlier in their relationship, and Gabby previously told the Sunday Express how the “few drinks” turned into a 12-hour long drinking marathon.

The former Rhythmic gymnast said: "We started at 3pm and finished at 3am and Liam didn’t disappoint.”

She added: "If you’re going to spend a night drinking with a rock’n’roll star, he absolutely lived up to his image, but let’s just say my hangover the next day wasn’t pleasant."

According to The Sun, following the playful tussle and banter between the drunken pair, the singer went on to pay the drinks tab at the end of the night, which included 15 bottles of champagne.

Gabby was recently interviewed by Steven Bartlett for his Diary Of A CEO podcast, where she opened up about her marriage with Kenny and the ups and downs they’ve experienced - including his prostate cancer diagnosis.

The couple went on to appear on BBC Breakfast together, where they discussed the diagnosis and Kenny said that he was feeling “90% back to normal” after the surgery a few months ago, and “extremely lucky.”