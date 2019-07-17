Funniest reactions as Huddersfield Town launch new home kit to fan ridicule

Huddersfield Town launched their new kit this morning to a somewhat mixed fan reaction - with many fans asking if it was a wind-up.

The new home kit, produced by Umbro, features a somewhat striking sash across the front, from the shoulder to the hip, with title sponsor Paddy Power’s logo.

In a statement released on the club website, Sean Jarvis, commercial director at Huddersfield Town, said: “The kit launch is a big day for many supporters, who are keen to see what the team will be running out in during the coming season.

“We’ve gone for a really modern twist on how we feature the famous Paddy Power logo.

“Paddy Power is a very forward-thinking, innovative company – that’s one of the main reasons that we’re so excited to work with them – the new ‘sash’ style logo is really eye-catching, and helps maintain our reputation as being innovators too.”

Here are some of the funniest reactions: