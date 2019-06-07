Funeral cortege stops through Burger King drive-thru for Leeds granddad's "final wish"

This is the moment a hearse stopped at a Burger King drive-thru for a dead hungry Leeds man's final meal.

The cortege for Leonard Durkin's funeral raised eyebrows as it pulled into the drive-thru at Cottingley on route to his funeral on Friday.

Funeral cortege stops at Burger King in Cottingley as part of Leonard Durkin's final send off. Picture: Peter Durkin

But relatives explained the fast food stop was part of Leonard's "final wish", and for a very touching reason.

The 71-year-old former miner, who passed away from heart failure on May 28, would make regular stops at the joint for a double bacon cheeseburger on trips to the nearby cemetery to see his late wife, after she passed away two years ago.

Leonard's daughter Paula said: "It was a lovely gesture and his final wish. He'd planned all the details of his funeral and this was one of them.

"We lost my mum two years ago and every time we took him to the cemetery to see her he would say, 'can we go get a burger?' either on the way or afterwards. We gave him his final meal."

Paula explained how Leonard was known for his wicked sense of humour, and even asked for Johnny Cash's Ring of Fire to be played for his send off at the crematorium.

"People came up to me after the service and said, 'we've never laughed so much at a funeral'. That brought a tear to my eye.

"He was known to be a joker. He had a pacemaker fitted for his heart and when we were younger he convinced us he was using it to turn the telly over without the remote.

"That was just his sense of humour."