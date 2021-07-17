Little Hector was found tied to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch Animal Centre gates at 6.45pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

CCTV shows a black Mercedes with foreign number plates pull-up outside the centre, on Moor Knoll Lane, East Ardsley.

The driver gets out, goes to the rear of the car to get Hector, an American Bulldog, and ties him up.

Hector was found chained up at the animal centre's gates and staff later found out he was trained in German. Photo: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch

Hector was tied with a heavy chain and was "so upset" by the situation that he twisted the chain even tighter around his neck.

He was found to have some burns, thought to be cigarette burns, on his body, one of which was fairly new.

In a strange twist, workers at the RSPCA then discovered he was very well trained - but in German.

One year on and Hector still hasn't found his forever home so staff have started a fundraiser to help pay for behaviourist training for his anxiety.

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch is hoping to fundraiser to get Hector some special training so he's ready to find his forever home. Photo: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch

The animal centre said: "Handsome Hector is something of a local celebrity here in Wakefield, but this gorgeous American Bulldog needs a little extra help.

"Hector is around 12-18 months old and has come on leaps and bounds since arriving at our centre.

"Sadly, Hector was abandoned last Autumn so now he needs a little extra time to trust people.

"This playful pooch LOVES his carers, but it takes him a while to get comfortable around new friends due to his tough start in life.

Hector is a fun and loving boy, but is still a bit nervous after being abandoned.

"We work with Hector everyday and see constant improvements in his confidence, but we feel he needs a helping hand from a professional behaviourist so he can feel less anxious in new situations - that's where you come in.

"Treatment of this kind is so so worth it but can definitely add up, so as a branch we're asking our wonderful community to give Hector a hand and chip in for his treatment.

"Hector understands it might be a little bit longer until he finds the forever home of his dreams, but with your donation towards his treatment we can get him one step closer to finding a forever family together."