Full list of surnames of unclaimed Leeds estates which could mean you are a long lost heir
More than £77m worth of inheritance is still left unclaimed in UK estates.
Figures obtained from the UK government’s treasury solicitor shows 7,090 estates remain unclaimed, analysis from Investing Reviews shows.
According to data from the Office for National Statistics, the median amount of inheritance received by individuals is £11,000.
The list of unclaimed estates held by the Treasury Solicitor was last updated on January 18, 2022.
Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 151 unclaimed estates with links Leeds.
Every year hundreds of people in the UK die without a will, leaving behind their property, money and other possessions as unclaimed estates.
If a blood relative cannot be found, and the dead person’s assets are worth more than £500, their estate will pass to the Crown.
Long lost relatives of the deceased people – potential heirs to their estate – have 30 years to make a claim to the Bona Vacantia division (BVD) of the Government Legal Department, which keeps the assets in limbo on behalf of the Crown.
How to check the list and make a claim
The full list of unclaimed estates in England and Wales is here.
The BVD handles unclaimed estates in England and Wales, except where the estate is held by the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster – that’s if the estate is in Cornwall or the historic county palatine of Lanaster
Anyone who thinks they have a claim can send in a family tree showing how they are related to the person who died, including the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.
The BVD will then ask for extra documentary evidence if they think they may be entitled to a claim
Here is a list of the people who were born or died in Leeds. If you recognise their name then you could be entitled to claim their estate.
The most common surname was Smith, followed by Jones and Taylor.
List of unclaimed estates in Leeds:
Michael Avalon
John Barbour
Alice Louise Batchelor
Maurice Raymond Beaumont
Georg Belaj
Nora Ava o/w Ava Nora Birkett
David Blair
Claretta Theodora Browne
Henryk Bryll
Timothy Burnham
Roland Burton
Michael Clifford
Ida Inga Cooke
Michael Craig
Peter Crawley
Hilda Cromack
William John Curtis
Withold Czepello
Jan Czyz
Elphinton Davies
Eileen Mary Davis
Mary Devlin
Grace Dickinson
James Dingle
John Dolan
Patrick Duggan
Janis Dzenis
Thomas Ellis
Martin John Fiscor
William Garnett
Dugal Gillies
John Gilmore
Bernard Gilroy
Malcolm Paul Goodson
Margaret Emma Grant
Margaret Hanney
Gwendolyn Hart
Sarah Hartley
Ethel Henderson
Peter Clarke Higgins
Ronald Howard
Nathan Isaacs
Marie Jackson-Ward
Peter James
Henry Jones
Mary Jones
Owen Jones
Terence Jones
Antanas Karklinis
Bordan Kmet
Leona Alvarez Kruger
Algidas Kutkevicius
Edward Martin Landy
Neville Roy Lewis
Charles Lonsborough
James Jack Love
Ronald Mackie
Anna Majczak
Ian Mcaskill
John McBride
Christopher Harry McDermott
Linda McKean
William McLaren
Charles McLeish
Maria Miskiw
Peter Moore
Yvonne Barbara Lillian Morris
Eugene Mullan
James Alexander Murray
John Murray
Patrick O'Brien
John Emanuel O'Hosi
Anthony O'Shea
John O'Sullivan
John Patrick O'Sullivan
John Christopher Pearson
Jan Podola
Constance May Richardson Pollitt
Mary Pylypenko
William Frank Quinn
Jaan Raudsepp
Joe Rooney
John Routledge
Elmenia Constantia Samuel
Brian Vivian Scott
Ronald Slater Sheriden
Linda Sims
Surjit Kumar Singh
Charles Smith
Elizabeth Smith
William Smith
Oswald Stewart
Robert Stinson
Marie Anne Svetovio
Stanislaw Szostak
Brenda Taylor
Eileen Taylor
William Thompson
John Todd
Sevasti Catherine Voulgaris
Luka Vukotic
May Watkinson
Luke Whelan
Irene Wilcox
Michael Joseph Williams
Richard Winfield
James Clark Wood
Salihu Ajadi
Yusuff
Joseph Zlobicki
John Arnold
Pauline Atha
Walte rBarker
Peter James Booth
Mary Butler
Nanette Dorothy Carter
Elaine Catton
Hilda Clarke
Graham Stuart Ellis
James Harry Ellis
Michael Anthony Fletcher
Joan Geldard
Philip Gilmour
Rachel Goodwin
John Lawrence Habshaw
Frank Ernest Dean Hammond
Philip James Hardy
Philip Hartley
Joseph Holdsworth
Irene Hudson
Eric Jackson
Jesse Woodson James
Susan Christine Jee
Linda Susan Khan
John Thomas Kirk
Elizabeth Lambert
Ethel Levine
Ernest Stockill Lofthouse
Anthony Mann
Evelyn Mawn
Michael Bernard Mullen
Patrick Murphy
Vera Robinson
David Anthony Shapley
David Andrew Smith
Mary Agnes Smith
Alice Maud Stanton
Peter Ronald Staples
Edna Walsh Taylor
Pearl Stafford Taylor
Cyril Thompson
William Flesher Wilson
Jenny Sarah Jane Winter
Dorothy Wood
Denis Rhodes
