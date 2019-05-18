Full Blue Moon scheduled for TONIGHT - here's when and where you can see it

If you're hoping for a miracle, tonight may just be the night as a rare Blue Moon is set to appear in our skies.

Despite its name, the lunar phenomena does not actually appear blue, but bright white. It usually gets its name from being a second full moon in one calendar month, hence the phrase, 'once in a Blue Moon'.

Last year's Full Blue Moon on January 31 seen over Hull, East Yorkshire. Picture Danny Lawson/PA.

Tonight's full moon is the only occurrence this month however, although is officially recognised as a Blue Moon due to it being the third of four full moons in one season, due to Easter being so late this year. Got all that? Phew.

When will it appear?

May's full moon, also dubbed a Full Flower Moon by early Native Americans, appears tonight, Saturday May 18. A full moon occurs when it is the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun, meaning its face is fully illuminated. You will be able to see it across the UK from 21:11 BST.

Full moons are usually best seen from areas where there is less light pollution from streets and buildings.

When will it next be visible?

Not for another two years, so make sure to look at the skies if you want to get a glimpse! The next full Blue Moon will occur on August 22, 2021.

NASA said: "A blue moon is special because it is the 'extra' Moon in a season with four full moons. This usually only happens every two-and-a-half years.” The last occurrence was only last year however, when unusually we had two Blue Full Moons in January and March.